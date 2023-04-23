The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.
  • Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
  • This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.