After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .292.
  • In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Jeffers has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
