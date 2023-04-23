Mike Conley could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Conley had 12 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-111 loss against the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Conley's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 14.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 5.5 6.7 4.8 PRA 21.5 21.3 22.5 PR -- 14.6 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets

Conley's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 39 12 2 5 2 0 1 4/19/2023 38 14 1 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 25 8 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.