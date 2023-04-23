The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In three games this year (15.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.