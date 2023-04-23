Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .226 with a double, five home runs and five walks.
- This season, Gallo has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 36.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 11), and 13.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in four games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).
- In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Corbin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th.
