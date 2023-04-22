On Saturday, April 22, Joey Gallo's Minnesota Twins (11-9) host Jeimer Candelario's Washington Nationals (6-13) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +225 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-275). The total for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-1, 1.73 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 11 times and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Twins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

