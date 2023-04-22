Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (11-9) and the Washington Nationals (6-13) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 22.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Chad Kuhl (0-1) for the Washington Nationals.

Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have won nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.
  • Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 84 (4.2 per game).
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 16 @ Yankees L 2-0 Pablo Lopez vs Gerrit Cole
April 18 @ Red Sox L 5-4 Sonny Gray vs Chris Sale
April 19 @ Red Sox W 10-4 Joe Ryan vs Corey Kluber
April 20 @ Red Sox L 11-5 Kenta Maeda vs Tanner Houck
April 21 Nationals L 3-2 Tyler Mahle vs Trevor Williams
April 22 Nationals - Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
April 23 Nationals - Sonny Gray vs Patrick Corbin
April 24 Yankees - Joe Ryan vs Jhony Brito
April 25 Yankees - Kenta Maeda vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
April 26 Yankees - Tyler Mahle vs Domingo Germán
April 27 Royals - Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke

