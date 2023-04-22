The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Kepler has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 9
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.