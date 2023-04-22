Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, starting at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied up at 1-1. Bookmakers give the Jets -110 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-110).
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (28-17).
- Winnipeg has a record of 31-18 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (63.3% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 52.4% chance to win.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|246 (21st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|224 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is one higher than their season-long average.
- The Jets offense's 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- On defense, the Jets are one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 224 goals to rank 10th.
- They're ranked 13th in the league with a +22 goal differential .
