The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, starting at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied up at 1-1. Bookmakers give the Jets -110 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-110).

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-110) Golden Knights (-110) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (28-17).

Winnipeg has a record of 31-18 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (63.3% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 52.4% chance to win.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 267 (14th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is one higher than their season-long average.

The Jets offense's 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

On defense, the Jets are one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 224 goals to rank 10th.

They're ranked 13th in the league with a +22 goal differential .

