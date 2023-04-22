Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22 will see the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-105) against the Jets (-115).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)

Jets (-115) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have finished 10-3-13 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 46-33-3.

Winnipeg is 16-7-2 (34 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In the 15 games this season the Jets scored only one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has finished 6-10-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 13 points).

The Jets have scored at least three goals 46 times, and are 41-4-1 in those games (to register 83 points).

In the 31 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has an 18-13-0 record (36 points).

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 43 games. The Jets went 22-19-2 in those contests (46 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

