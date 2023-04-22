Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Winnipeg Jets play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, April 22, starting at 4:00 PM ET and brodcast on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

The Golden Knights' game against the Jets can be watched on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to take in the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players