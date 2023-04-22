Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Correa has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (25.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|13
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kuhl (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.59 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
