Friday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars visiting the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied up 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -115 moneyline odds against the Wild (-105).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Wild (-105) -

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won seven of the 22 games, or 31.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Minnesota is 7-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 51.2% chance to win.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Minnesota's most recent 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.

