Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins will take on Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 13th in MLB action with 21 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Minnesota is 22nd in MLB with a .374 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (82 total).

The Twins rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

Twins batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.058).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Mahle (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees L 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Sonny Gray Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán

