Trevor Williams will be on the hill for the Washington Nationals when they take on Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: WFTC29

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 8.8, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have compiled a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).

Minnesota has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Minnesota has played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-2).

The Twins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 7-6 6-6 5-2 10-6 1-2

