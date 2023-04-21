The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the series. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.

Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over three times.

This season, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

