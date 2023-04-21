Wild vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied up at 1-1. The Wild have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-115).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Friday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (46-25-11 overall) have posted a record of 13-11-24 in games that have required OT this season.
- Minnesota has earned 31 points (13-7-5) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Wild registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).
- The Wild have scored three or more goals in 50 games, earning 77 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in 37 games has a record of 23-12-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 24-11-6 to register 54 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|23rd
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|6th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.9
|18th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|10th
Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
