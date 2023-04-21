On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .286.
  • This year, Jeffers has totaled at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
