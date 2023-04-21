Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, April 21 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up at 1-1. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -150 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kings (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-150) Kings (+130) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 37 of their 62 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.7%).

Edmonton is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 18 (43.9%).

Los Angeles has gone 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 43.5% chance to win.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton hit the over once in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Oilers are the top-scoring team in the NHL with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings failed to go over the total in a single one of their past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.

The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.