Jose Miranda -- batting .225 with two doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.240) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Miranda has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
