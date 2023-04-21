Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Miranda -- batting .225 with two doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.240) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Miranda has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
