Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .207 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|13
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
