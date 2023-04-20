The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Clippers 114 - Suns 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7)

Clippers (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Clippers (40-42-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Phoenix (10-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (1-4) does as the underdog (20%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is allowing 111.6 points per contest at the other end (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

This season, the Suns are sinking 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been three-pointers (29%).

Clippers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 113.1, ranking them 17th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.

The Clippers are 23rd in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.9% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.1% have been 2-pointers.

