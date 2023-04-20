Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Jets, who have +140 moneyline odds.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 16 (47.1%).
- Winnipeg has gone 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Jets.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In Winnipeg's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (246 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Jets are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 224 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.
