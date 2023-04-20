Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Jets, who have +140 moneyline odds.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Jets (+140) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 16 (47.1%).

Winnipeg has gone 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Jets.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

In Winnipeg's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (246 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Jets are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 224 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.

