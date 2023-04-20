How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets lead the series 1-0.
Tune in to watch the Golden Knights and Jets meet on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/20/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- With 246 goals (three per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
