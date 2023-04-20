The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets lead the series 1-0.

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With 246 goals (three per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players