Thursday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-165) against the Jets (+140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 46-33-3 record this season and are 10-3-13 in contests that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned 13 points (6-9-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Jets have scored three or more goals 46 times, earning 83 points from those matchups (41-4-1).

Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 36 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 42 games, going 22-18-2 to record 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.