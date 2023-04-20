The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and 76ers.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Networks

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 43-11 overall.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 28th.

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets give up.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 41-5.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 48.7% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 36-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Nets score just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are scoring 114.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are performing better offensively, averaging 116.2 points per contest.

Philadelphia gives up 109.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.3 in away games.

The 76ers are making 12.9 treys per game with a 38.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (12.3 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets are not as good offensively, putting up 113 points per game, compared to 113.7 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 110 points per game at home, compared to 115 away.

Brooklyn concedes 110 points per game at home, and 115 on the road.

At home the Nets are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (25.1).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen McDaniels Questionable Illness

Nets Injuries