How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild are ahead 1-0 in the series.
You can turn on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX to see the Wild look to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
|12/29/2022
|Wild
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
|12/4/2022
|Stars
|Wild
|6-5 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
- The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed just 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
