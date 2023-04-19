Joey Gallo and Alex Verdugo will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox take the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 8-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

Minnesota has played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 17 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-2).

The Twins have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 6-5 6-5 4-2 9-5 1-2

