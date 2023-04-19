Twins vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (9-9) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (10-7) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (3-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Corey Kluber (0-3) for the Boston Red Sox.
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Twins 6.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won eight of those games.
- Minnesota has entered five games this season favored by -135 or more, and won each of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 67 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|W 11-2
|Joe Ryan vs Jhony Brito
|April 14
|@ Yankees
|W 4-3
|Louie Varland vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 15
|@ Yankees
|L 6-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Domingo Germán
|April 16
|@ Yankees
|L 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Gerrit Cole
|April 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Sonny Gray vs Chris Sale
|April 19
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Corey Kluber
|April 20
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Tanner Houck
|April 21
|Nationals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Trevor Williams
|April 22
|Nationals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
|April 23
|Nationals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Jhony Brito
