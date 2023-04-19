Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) go head to head at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves were beaten by the Nuggets on Sunday, 109-80. Edwards scored 18 in a losing effort, while Jamal Murray led the winning squad with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 18 2 5 2 1 1 Jaylen Nowell 12 1 2 0 0 3 Kyle Anderson 11 1 3 2 1 1

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he puts up 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Gobert is putting up a team-high 11.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 65.9% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley leads the Timberwolves in assists (6.7 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylen Nowell is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 20.9 4.3 4 1.3 0.8 2.1 Rudy Gobert 10.1 12.8 2.1 0.6 1.1 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.7 7.4 3.1 0.4 0.3 2.3 Kyle Anderson 10.6 5.2 6.1 1.3 1.1 0.8 Mike Conley 14.7 3.1 4.4 0.9 0.1 2.5

