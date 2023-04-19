Taurean Prince and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Prince, in his most recent showing, had in a 109-80 loss to the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Prince's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.1 11.1 Rebounds -- 2.4 2.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 13.1 15 PR -- 11.5 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Nuggets

Prince has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.6 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.0 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 21 0 0 2 0 0 0 2/7/2023 19 5 0 1 0 0 2 2/5/2023 26 9 4 2 1 1 1 1/18/2023 32 14 4 1 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.