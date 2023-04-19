The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-80 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Towns put up 11 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we look at Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.8 18.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 7.6 Assists 3.5 4.8 3.5 PRA 32.5 33.7 29.6 PR -- 28.9 26.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Karl-Anthony Towns has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.0% of his team's total makes.

Towns is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Towns' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 30 11 10 2 1 0 0

