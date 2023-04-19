On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .209 with two doubles and five walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Miranda has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Kluber makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • The 37-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.