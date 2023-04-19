Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo returns to action for the Minnesota Twins against Corey Kluber and the Boston Red SoxApril 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .222 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this season, Gallo has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 37-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
