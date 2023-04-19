Joey Gallo returns to action for the Minnesota Twins against Corey Kluber and the Boston Red SoxApril 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .222 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this season, Gallo has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings