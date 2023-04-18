Twins vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Trevor Larnach and Rafael Devers are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, who play on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.
Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-115
|-105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 7.7.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won eight of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (88.9%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 8-1 (88.9%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 53.5% chance to win.
- In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-2).
- The Twins have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-2
|6-4
|6-5
|4-1
|9-5
|1-1
