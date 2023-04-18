Kyle Garlick is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 18, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

  • Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • In 27 of 66 games last season (40.9%) Garlick got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.1%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last season (66 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), Garlick picked up an RBI, and five of those games (7.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 27.3% of his games last season (18 of 66), he scored at least a run, and in four (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 36
.271 AVG .209
.348 OBP .240
.390 SLG .462
3 XBH 9
2 HR 7
4 RBI 14
20/4 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 37
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Sale (1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an 11.25 ERA and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
