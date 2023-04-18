Kyle Garlick is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 18, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 27 of 66 games last season (40.9%) Garlick got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.1%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last season (66 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), Garlick picked up an RBI, and five of those games (7.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 27.3% of his games last season (18 of 66), he scored at least a run, and in four (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 36 .271 AVG .209 .348 OBP .240 .390 SLG .462 3 XBH 9 2 HR 7 4 RBI 14 20/4 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 37 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

