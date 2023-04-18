Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18, broadcast on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-150) Jets (+130) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have been an underdog 33 times, and won 15, or 45.5%, of those games.

Winnipeg has a record of 7-13, a 35.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Jets.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In the past 10 games, Jets' games average 8.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.