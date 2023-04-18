Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18, broadcast on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-150).
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Jets (+130)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have been an underdog 33 times, and won 15, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Winnipeg has a record of 7-13, a 35.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Jets.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, Jets' games average 8.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.
