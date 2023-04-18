The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet Tuesday for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, listing them -150 moneyline odds against the Jets (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' 82 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

The Golden Knights are 9-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Jets have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 41.7%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Vegas has put together a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

Winnipeg has a record of 2-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.0 3.00 2.00

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.