How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights are set for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM.
ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Jets go head to head.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/20/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
