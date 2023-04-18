The Vegas Golden Knights are set for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM.

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Jets go head to head.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players