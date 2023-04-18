Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets facing off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. Bookmakers list the Jets as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-150).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-150)

Golden Knights (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-33-3 overall record.

Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned 13 points (6-9-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Jets have scored three or more goals 45 times, earning 81 points from those matchups (40-4-1).

This season, Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 34 points with a record of 17-12-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 42 games, going 22-18-2 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

