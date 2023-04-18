How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- New York has put together a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.
- The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.
- New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are averaging 113.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.
- Cleveland surrenders 105 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.8 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than on the road (11.3). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Knicks average 117.3 points per game, 2.5 more than away (114.8). On defense they give up 113 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (113.2).
- New York is giving up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.2).
- At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dylan Windler
|Out
|Foot
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Hart
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
