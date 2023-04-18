On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (.171 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .236 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Buxton has recorded a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

