Top Player Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Kings NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 17, 2023
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings matchup at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+125)
|3.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+135)
- The 20.4 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 3.9 more than his over/under on Monday (16.5).
- He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Poole averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).
- He has made 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-105)
|4.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-120)
- Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 less than Monday's prop total.
- Thompson's rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|4.5 (+125)
|5.5 (-149)
|1.5 (-200)
- The 28.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (25).
- Fox has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
- Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Fox has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
