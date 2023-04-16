Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 113-108 win over the Pelicans (his last game) Gobert produced two points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gobert's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 10.9 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 12.2 Assists -- 1.2 2.4 PRA 26.5 26.2 25.5 PR -- 25 23.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 19 0 5 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 18 16 8 1 0 1 0 1/2/2023 27 8 4 3 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.