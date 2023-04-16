Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- Kepler got a base hit in 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (22.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last season (25.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 37.4% of his games last year (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Cole (3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.