Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 16
Karl-Anthony Towns could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to look at Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|20.8
|19.5
|Rebounds
|8.5
|8.1
|7
|Assists
|4.5
|4.8
|3.7
|PRA
|35.5
|33.7
|30.2
|PR
|--
|28.9
|26.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|2.3
Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Towns is responsible for taking 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Towns' Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/1/2022
|31
|32
|9
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2/1/2022
|28
|24
|10
|7
|1
|1
|2
|12/15/2021
|36
|32
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|10/30/2021
|34
|14
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
