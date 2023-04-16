After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is batting .227 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In three games this year (27.3%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 9
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).
  • The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cole (3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.