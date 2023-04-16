Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Cole (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.