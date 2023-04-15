Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .171 with five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .255 with a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- German (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
