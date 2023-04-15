Max Kepler is back in action for the Minnesota Twins against Domingo German and the New York YankeesApril 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 15 against the Marlins) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • Kepler got a base hit in 57 out of 115 games last season (49.6%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (22.6%).
  • In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 25.2% of his games a year ago (29 of 115), Kepler plated a run. In nine of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored in 43 of 115 games last season (37.4%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (11 times).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
Home Away
64 GP 51
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • German (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
